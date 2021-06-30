C K Padmanabhan, the former State president of the BJP, is of the view that the party's ideological mentor, the RSS, should go for a course correction.‘CKP’, as he is fondly referred to by party workers, has never hesitated to raise his voice against the flaws within the organisation.

Though a stickler for party discipline, he enjoys a huge fan following within the Kerala unit of the party which had a miserable outing in the recent state polls.

Padmanabhan, who adores Che Guevara, also has the image of an angry young man in the party. He opens up in an interaction with Malayala Manorama’s Special Correspondent Sujith Nair in another episode of ‘Crossfire’.

The BJP lost its lone seat it had in the State Assembly in the election. Allegations, one after the other, have been rocking the party leadership, leaving its supporters a confused lot. What does it all mean to you as a senior leader?

The defeat (at the polls) was unexpected. It is true that the defeat has pained the sincere party workers, who love the organization. The BJP can become a strong presence in Kerala if it learns from defeat, and moves ahead accordingly. In the Lok Sabha elections held after the assassination of Indira Gandhi, several BJP leaders, including Atal Bihari Vajpayee, were defeated. Many had then written off the BJP then.

The BJP leadership overcame it by meticulous planning. A five-day training camp was held at Gandhi Nagar. I had attended the camp, which discussed threadbare the changes that had to be ushered in from the individual to the organizational level. A two-pronged plan was formulated at the camp. Its implementation made BJP a strong organization, besides moulding an excellent leadership. The Kerala unit, too, can follow this model.

BJP lost not only its sole assembly seat but also saw a dip in its vote share. Where did the party go wrong?

The BJP has never got such a favourable opportunity in Kerala anytime in the near past. Chances are bleak that it may get another such opportunity. The BJP had enough circumstances for making giant strides. The favourable factors included a strong BJP government at the Centre, the party’s relentless struggle against corruption of the Pinarayi government in Kerala, and the main Opposition's failure to gain the confidence (of the public).

A bevy of leaders, including the Prime Minister and Home Minister, campaigned for the party in Kerala. Materialistic factors, too, were in favour of the BJP. Still, the party lost votes. We are examining the reasons. There could have been drawbacks in the political stands adopted, failures at the organizational level, or the lapses on the part of individuals leading the party. We have limitations in gauging the reasons now due to the COVID-19 situation, since most discussions are conducted online.

Do you think that the BJP does not have a good image among the people? Why is the BJP, the party ruling the Centre, unable to gain acceptance in Kerala?

An introspection is required in this regard. It should be considered seriously. Adopting a perpetual defiant stand may erode the people’s confidence in the party. Such a stand may be emotionally satisfactory for those leading protests and rallies. But the BJP should also create an image of an organization that is committed and responsible towards the people.

Protests, at times, are inevitable, but the party should also simultaneously adopt a creative approach. If the rivals are doing something right, it should be acknowledged. Blind opposition to everything will create an impression that this party knows only to oppose. Accepting the right doings (of rivals) will make the people feel that there is substance whenever the party points out something wrong.

Was this the reason why you said the election result reflected the people’s interest in Pinarayi Vijayan, your rival candidate in Dharmadom?

Certainly. We should be able to uphold the essence of creativity to win the respect of the people. Blind opposition to everything is childish.

Did the BJP State leadership fail in keeping together all sections, including senior leaders, within the party?

This party has several leaders belonging to the older generation. The party should respect their experience, and employ it. It will create a sense of unity. They should not be considered as outdated. The party stands to gain by hearing them and solving issues.

You once said that L K Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi had been abandoned. Do you feel some have been abandoned in Kerala as well?

No one can abandon them. The experienced leaders may be silent. But that silence has a larger meaning.

Do you think BJP State president K Surendran’s decision to contest from two constituencies was a mistake?

Surendran would have won if he had contested only in Manjeshwar. I have no doubts about it. Contesting from two constituencies sends out a wrong message.

The party leadership has been saying that the BJP has no role in the Kodakara hawala case. But, police are questioning BJP leaders. The party may not have had a role, but do you think certain leaders could wash their hands of the incident?

Some cash was seized there. Police are investigating, and it is their method to question those who they suspect and keep some others under surveillance. Let the law take its own course. I have nothing more to say.

What is your view on the manner in which election funds were utilized? Did you have any role in the financial aspects of the campaign at Dharmadom?

I did not have any role. My responsibility as a candidate was to seek votes. My involvement in financial matters was confined to whatever any other candidate would have done. Any more involvement was not necessary.

The expenditure or the account of poll funds were not discussed either in the core committee or executive committee meetings. Do you suspect foul play?

People would have presented the accounts. I have not attended the core committee after the polls. The party usually conducts an internal auditing of election funds, and units concerned will be informed. They may do it.

Are you staying away from core committee meetings in protest?

No, there are no protests. I have cut short undertaking trips due to COVID-19. I had planned a Himalayan trip before the polls. I don’t consider politics as everything now. I give politics only what it deserves. People like Pandit Nehru went after power after the Independence struggle, while those like Jayaprakash Narayanan chose to serve the society. Aurobindo chose the spiritual path and established an ashram in Puducherry. We have several paths before us. Giving prominence to three things -- money, position and fame -- alone, is detrimental to both the nation and politics. Everything should be in moderation.

Does this mean a prominent political leader like C K Padmanabhan is withdrawing from mainstream politics?

I haven’t decided to shift from politics, but I don’t think politics is everything. My thoughts are still about the trip planned ahead of the elections, and I have lost interest in other things and debates.

Will this withdrawal of an influential leader like you impact intervention on the issues BJP have been facing? Or, are you prevented from intervening?

The question of getting anyone's permission does not arise. I never seek anyone’s permission. Each one has a task cut out. There is no point in one interfering in matters thinking everything could be changed overnight. All involved should feel the same. They should have the feeling that the course taken is not correct and hence stand united. There are lakhs of activists who love the BJP. It’s not a small matter.

We have a responsibility towards those who have voted in favour of us. It (the responsibility) cannot be left midway. Defeat should not discourage us. We should strive to meet the hopes of the lakhs of workers with a sense of responsibility.

The BJP State president has been accused of offering money to alliance leader CK Janu to return to the NDA fold?

Agencies concerned are probing the charge. Let the truth be revealed.

There is also another accusation that a namesake rival candidate in Manjeshwar was paid to withdraw from the contest. Isn’t the BJP president undergoing a public trial?

It is true that it has come to such a situation. Let that charge be investigated to reveal the truth. Each one has one's own style of functioning, and at times, one may go wrong. It happens. I don’t approve of pinning the responsibility on the BJP president alone after the poll defeat in Kerala. He is functioning fervently. I don’t also approve the view that Surendran is responsible for everything and hence he should be removed (from the post of BJP state president).

Congress changed its leadership after the poll debacle. Isn’t the same approach applicable to BJP also? Won’t the BJP activist be disappointed if there is no change?

I feel the party will examine all aspects and act accordingly. The Central leadership has clear understanding of the matter. They know what to do to win over the confidence of the people. They will do it. I can’t say changing one person alone will soothe the workers. It is the ordinary worker who is at the receiving end for the party. They are facing issues even at their homes over the party. They suffer from diseases, financial crises, etc. There should be a mechanism to take into consideration the sentiments and pain of the ordinary worker. Such a mechanism will rejuvenate them.

Does the BJP central leadership ignore Kerala since it is one State where the party could not win?

I don’t think Kerala is being ignored. I expect that whatever necessary for Kerala will be done on time.

Are there two factions in the Kerala BJP unit?

The organization does not have two factions taking different sides.

Is there an increased influence of the RSS on BJP? An increasing number of people believe that RSS has been showing more interest in politics?

The Sangh-BJP relationship dates back to the party’s inception. The Sangh had intervened appropriately whenever the organization assigned to political work went awry. The Sangh leaders then had the moral authority to intervene. One thing is important. Everything should have a moral backing.

Do you think the RSS lacks that moral authority now?

It is for the people belonging to the RSS to introspect. I can’t say so. When I was active those who led the RSS, Bhaskar Raoji, Ananthettan, Gopalan Adiyodi, et al were embodiments of morality. They had the moral strength to summon and correct those, working in various fields, going wrong. People like me grew up watching them, and under their guidance.

Are you suggesting that the RSS should regain its moral authority?

I have no suggestions to offer. I was merely sharing a few political experiences with you.