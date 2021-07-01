Kerala reports highest daily Covid cases in India, centre flags situation in 8 districts

New Delhi: Expressing concern over the high COVID-19 confirmation rate in Kerala’s eight districts, the Central government has written to the State Chief Secretary suggesting stringent measures to contain the spread.

The districts, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod, had reported a test positivity rate of over 10% during the period between June 21 and 27.

In his letter to the Chief Secretary, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan recommended stringent measures to contain the spread in the eight districts. Bhushan also mentioned the rate of RT-PCT and antigen tests undertaken in the districts of concern.

The Centre also directed the State to ensure district-level preventive activities, measures to find COVID cases, effective surveillance, and emergency mechanism to shift patients to hospital and keep them in isolation.

Even as Covid cases decline in other states Kerala still poses a concern. In the last few day the southern state has been topping the list of daily cases reported. On Wednesday, June 30, Kerala reported 13,550 new infections, followed by Maharashtra (8,085), Tamil Nadu (4,512), Andhra Pradesh (3,520), Karnataka (3,222), Delhi (101) and West Bengal (1,836).

The country as a whole recorded 45,951 infections and 817 fatalities in the last 24 hours preceding late Wednesday the country's total coronavirus caseload stood at 30,362,848, while the death toll has jumped to 398,454.