Vismaya case: Accused Kiran Kumar contracts COVID-19, special team to take up probe

Sasthamkotta, Kollam: S Kiran Kumar, husband of 24-year-old BAMS student Vismaya V Nair who was found dead under mysterious circumstances 10 days ago, has tested positive for COVID-19. Kiran, who was in police custody in connection with his wife's death, has been shifted to the Neyyattinkara sub-jail.

The police planned to take Kiran for evidence gathering at Vismaya's house on Wednesday, the day his custody period ended, and then produce him in court. For this, he was made to undergo a medical examination at the taluk hospital on Wednesday morning. After he was found to be Covid positive, Kiran was produced before the magistrate via online and remanded.

While he was in judicial custody at the Kottarakara sub-jail, the police had sought the custody of Kiran for three days for evidence collection. Kiran was taken to his house where Vismaya was found dead, areas where he had allegedly assaulted her and the bank where the gold given as dowry was kept.

The 15-member team, including rural SP K B Ravi and DySP P Rajkumar, who were with Kiran during the last few days have been included in the primary contact list. Police surgeons, who carried out the medical checks, and the bank employees are also among the primary contacts. A decision will be taken on quarantine after compiling the whole list, the probe team said.

The Sasthamkotta DySP office, where Kiran was kept in custody, has also been temporarily closed. Experts will visit Kiran's house and carry out checks to collect scientific evidence.

Disciplinary action against Kiran



Thiruvananthapuram: Minister Antony Raju has directed the Transport Commissioner to complete the disciplinary action, including a departmental inquiry, against Kiran Kumar within 45 days. Kiran Kumar, an assistant motor vehicle inspector, was suspended on the day the case over Vismaya's death was registered.



Investigating officer transferred



Considering the serious nature of the case pertaining to Vismaya's death, a special team will be deployed. The new probe team will be led by the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) of the Rural District Crime Branch.



Sasthamkotta DySP P Rajkumar, the investigating officer in the Vismaya case, was among the 165 DySPs who were transferred in the state. The Sasthamkotta and Sooranad inspectors, who were part of the probe team, were also changed. With this, the new team is being deployed.

IG (South Zone) Harshita Attaluri, who is supervising the probe, is also of the view that a special team is needed.