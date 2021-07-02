CPM builds martyr’s column in memory of campus violence victim Abhimanyu

A martyr’s column in memory of Abhimanyu, a leader of Students Federation of India (SFI) who lost his life in campus violence at Maharaja’s College in Ernakulam, is being opened at his native place, Kottakkambur, Vattavada in Idukki district of Kerala on his third death anniversary.

The memorial would display the slogan ‘To hell with communalism’ written by Abhimanyu on the walls of Maharaja’s College moments before his death. M M Mani, former minister and a current legislator, will inaugurate the column.

Abhimanyu, who was a degree student at Maharaja’s College and a member of SFI’s Idukki district committee, was killed during the early hours of July 2, 2018. The party has built the memorial near the spot where his funeral took place .

Earlier, the CPM had purchased land and constructed a house for the family of the late SFI leader. The party also conducted his sister’s wedding and opened a reading room titled ‘Abhimanyu Maharajas’.

The memorial has been built for Rs 7.5 lakh.

Along with the unveiling of the Abhimanyu memorial, a programme to donate study materials to 10,000 students belonging to economically backward families will be launched by SFI all-India president V P Sanu.

SFI is the students' wing of the CPM.