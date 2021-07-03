Four ADGPs to advise new Kerala police chief Anil Kant

Thiruvananthapuram: Four ADGPs have been assigned to advise state police chief Y Anil Kant on important issues.

Higher-ups in the government have directed the new police chief to hold consultations with ADGP (police headquarters) Manoj Abraham, Intelligence chief T K Vinod Kumar, ADGP (law and order) Vijay Sakhare, and Crime Branch chief S Sreejith over important matters.

As Anil Kanth has been given the top post after bypassing the seniority of two officers, the Chief Minister has also reportedly given instructions to the new DGP on his functioning. After the cabinet meeting that picked Anil Kant as the police chief, the CM had lunch with him and the outgoing DGP Loknath Behera at the Cliff House.

Anil Kant was appointed on the assurance of Behera and Raman Srivastava, who was the Chief Minister's police adviser. Anil Kant was chosen from the three-member list provided by the UPSC, bypassing the seniorities of Sudesh Kumar and B Sandhya.

Both Sudesh Kumar and Sandhya stayed away from the ceremony in which Anil Kant formally took charge. But Sudesh Kumar met Anil Kant at the police headquarters on Friday. He said he was disappointed over not becoming the police chief but would give his full support to Anil Kant as it was a government decision.

Though Behera has stepped down, the ministerial staff in the key positions at the police headquarters have not been changed. The new DGP can appoint his preferred staff in key posts at the police headquarters. But he has been directed not to do so for the time being. However, two computer experts who have been working with Anil Kant for years have been appointed there.