Murder of newborn: Two women who killed themselves posed as Facebook lover, say police

Kollam: In a macabre twist to the case registered over the murder of a newborn by abandoning it in a pit covered by dry leaves, the police have made a startling revelation. Arya and Greeshma, close relatives of Reshma, the mother of the newborn who is now under arrest, had posed as Ananthu, her mysterious Facebook lover, said an investigating officer.



The two young women had created a fake account named ‘Ananthu’ and regularly chatted with Reshma, he said. Moreover, Greeshma had informed a friend that she was taking Reshma for a ride. Arya and Greeshma later committed suicide fearing that they would be exposed, according to the police.

Greeshma is the niece of Vishnu, Reshma’s husband, and Arya is his sister-in-law.

As part of their efforts to identify ‘Ananthu’, the police carried out a thorough check of over 200 Facebook accounts. The statement of Greeshma’s close friend was also taken. Before she went missing along with Arya, Greeshma had spoken to this friend over phone and switched off the device. Later, the friend tried to contact Greeshma several times but the phone was still switched off.

The one-day-old infant was found abandoned under a heap of dry leaves on January 5 this year. A scientific investigation led to the arrest of Reshma (22), of Pezhuvila House, Uzhaykkode, Kalluvathikkal on June 22. According to Reshma, she had dumped her baby immediately after birth to live with her Facebook lover ‘Ananthu’, whom she had never met in person.