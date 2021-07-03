Travancore Sugars to resume production of Jawan rum from Monday

The Travancore Sugars and Chemicals, a public sector undertaking of the Kerala government, will resume production of its popular brand of rum, Jawan, on Monday.

The production was suspended recently after the officials of the company were named as accused in a case relating to illegal sale of extra neutral alcohol (ENA).

Kerala Beverages Corporation MD Yogesh Guptha said the production will resume on Monday after appointing new general manager and chemist. As many as 8,000 cases of rum are produced at the Tiruvalla-based factory a day. One case consists of nine bottles containing one litre.

The Kerala Police and the State Excise department had registered a case, on Thursday, against seven people and arrested three for their role in sale of extra neutral alcohol.

The Excise department arrested three who brought the consignment in two lorries. The agency also registered cases against three top ranking officials of Travancore Sugar and Chemicals, including a female official and another person.

The Excise have handed over the investigation to the local police and they have started their probe.

The Excise points out that around 20,000 litres of ENA was taken out from two lorry loads which originated from Madhya Pradesh.

Incidentally, the Excise Enforcement acted soon after they received a tip-off and found the massive discrepancy in the stock and found it to be true.

The drivers who have been arrested have confessed to the crime.