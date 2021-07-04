Keralite student found dead in German university hostel

Kaduthuruthy: A student from Appanchira in Kaduthuruthy of Kottayam district was found dead in her hostel room at Kiel in Germany.

Nikitha, 22, daughter of Benny Abraham and Treesa Benny, was found dead in the students’ hostel of the University of Kiel on Thursday morning.

After completing her graduation, Nikita joined the university’s Biomedical Department nine months ago to pursue a course in Medicine Life Science. Her friends launched a search when she was missing on Thursday and found the young woman dead on her bed.

Kiel Police Commissioner said she might have died on Wednesday night. Police there were awaiting the post-mortem examination report to ascertain the exact cause of death. Nikitha’s relatives said the body would be brought home after completing the medico-legal formalities in Germany.

Nikitha’s mother is a nurse attached to the Military Hospital in Chhattisgarh. Her father and brother Ashish are also in Chattisgarh. After receiving the news of her death, they reached their residence at Poozhikkol here on Saturday evening.

MLA Mons Joseph, who met Nikitha’s relatives, said efforts were on to bring the body home. He said Central Minister V Muraleedharan was informed of Nikhitha’s death over the phone.