Kollam: Swami Prakashananda, former head of Sivagiri Mutt passed away at the Sivagiri Sree Narayana Medical Mission Hospital on Wednesday.

He was 99.

The funeral of the Vedic scholar, who was associated with the Sree Narayana Darma Sangham Trust for a long period, will be held at Varkala at 5pm today.

Born in December 1922, Swami Prakashananda reached Sivagiri Mutt at the age of 22. In 2006, Swami had emerged to the fore of the Mutt and continued in the position for ten years.

He is credited with making the annual Sivagiri pilgrimage an international spiritual event. A host of personalities had visited Sivagiri during his tenure. In 2012, his holiness Dalai Lama had inaugurated the 80th Sivagiri Annual Festival and in 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited the Mutt.