Thiruvananthapuram: The Election Commission has appointed new chief electoral officers (CEOs) in Manipur and Kerala.

Sanjay M Kaul, an IAS officer of the Kerala cadre, has been appointed the new CEO of Kerala in place of Teeka Ram Meena while Rajesh Agrawal has replaced Prashant Kumar Singh in Manipur.

The Collectors of six Kerala districts too have been replaced. The districts include Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Kasaragod, Kottayam and Pathanamthitta.

(To be updated)