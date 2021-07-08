Swami Prakashananda's stir forced govt to abort takeover of Sivagiri Mutt

Former general secretary of the Sree Narayana Dharma Sangham Trust Swami Prakashananda, who passed away the other day, gave prime importance to making Sivagiri Mutt at Varkala in Kerala a centre of interfaith unity, as envisaged by Sree Narayana Guru, the founder of the monastic order.

For this purpose, Prakashananda established 'Brahmavidyalam', an institution to study all religions of the world at Sivagiri. He also led efforts to spread Guru's message all over the world.

However, the monk was also a key functionary of the Mutt when the spiritual centre faced the worst crisis in its history.

Early life and monkhood

Prakashananda's real name was Kumaran. On arriving in Sivagiri Mutt as a young man, he was asked to assist Swami Sudhananda, who was in charge of the rituals at Mahasamadhi, the resting place of Guru. He soon learned the priestly duties from Swami Sankarananda, the then head of the monastery. Subsequently, Kumaran set out on a trip on foot across India to learn the realities of life. It started from Kanyakumari and extended to the Himalayas.

During this 'voyage of discovery', Kumaran visited pilgrimage sites, holy ghats and mighty peaks, learning much. By the time he returned to Sivagiri, Kumaran had deeply imbibed the message of universal brotherhood and unity taught by Guru.

At the age of 35, Kumaran formally became a monk and adopted the name 'Prakashananda'.

Making a mark

During his early days as a monk, Prakashananda served at the monasteries at Aruvippuram, where Guru had made his historic installation of a Siva idol and at Kunnumpuram Temple, apart from Sivagiri.

Leading a simple life as suggested by Guru, Prakashananda could display his leadership qualities on many occasions, which were soon recognized and he was appointed as the general secretary of Sree Narayana Dharma Sangham Trust at the age of 47.

He was the president of the Dharma Sangham Trust for two years from 1995 and twice again between 2006 and 2016.

Silent protest

Incidentally, Prakashananda was involved in several crucial protests on issues related to Sivagiri and the institutions set up by Guru. In 1983, on the day he turned 60, Prakashananda announced that he would observe total silence for the following 10 years in protest against the mismanagement of the affairs of Dharma Sangham Trust. "Monks engaged in administrative affairs should also maintain a saintly attitude of mind, which is now lacking," said Prakashananda when he launched the stir. The protest lasted eight years and three days, before he called it off on compulsion from some well-wishers.

Peaceful warrior

Similarly, Prakashananda was witness to the most tumultuous developments in Sivagiri's history. In 1995, severe factional fights and police intervention based on a court order took place at the hermitage. Subsequently, the state government decided to take over Sivagiri.

Again, Prakashananda launched a peaceful stir. He firmly opposed the government's move and started a hunger strike in front of the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram. Prakashananda was later shifted to the Medical College Hospital by force by the police. At the hospital also, Prakashananda continued his hunger strike. After 16 days, the police slapped a case of suicide attempt and arrested the monk. The magistrate soon arrived at the hospital and granted him bail.

However, Prakashananda's efforts paid off. Following a legal battle that extended to the Supreme Court of India, the state government was prevented from taking over the Sivagiri Mutt.