Express train with 2 lakh rubber saplings to start from Thiruvalla for Guwahati on Saturday

Kottayam: A 'special chartered rubber express' train will be flagged off at Thiruvalla railway station on Saturday, carrying two lakh rubber saplings. Its destination is Guwahati and the saplings are meant to be distributed in all the northeastern states, except Sikkim.

After the train arrives in Guwahati on Tuesday, the saplings would be taken for planting in a total area of two lakh hectares in the northeastern states. However, as the saplings are likely to dry up during the 72-hour train journey, the authorities have arranged a regular express train with 15 coaches for the trip instead of a goods train. No passengers would be allowed on the train, for which the Railways has charged Rs 15 lakh.

The saplings were grown in several nurseries, including those under the Rubber Board, in Kerala. Two months ago, 10,000 rubber saplings were transported by train to the northeastern states, said V D Hari, deputy rubber production commissioner at Rubber Board.

"We are sending saplings of the RRII 105, 430 and 427 varieties. It will take six hours to load the entire saplings on the express train and this facility is available only at Thiruvalla railway station," the Rubber Board official explained.