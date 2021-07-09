Kerala HC quizzes govt on delay in strict implementation of Dowry Prohibition Act

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Friday asked the state government why it was yet to strictly implement the Dowry Prohibition Act.

The court also questioned the government on the delay in the appointment of dowry prohibition officers.

A division bench comprising the chief justice also sought the state's stand on the policy asking government officials to furnish an affidavit stating that they haven't taken dowry.

Dr Indira Rajan, a native of Perumbavur had filed a petition on the status of the appointment of an advisory committee to assist the dowry prohibition officers.

The petitioner had called for a meaningful implementation of the Act and also demanded that various department heads ensure the furnishing of the affidavit by government employees.

The court will reconsider the matter after three weeks once the government has clarified its stand.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had earlier assured that strict action will be taken against the perpetrators. He had said that the state police chief was asked to ensure the functioning of Domestic Conflict Resolution Centres in all districts to prevent violence against women.

The High Court's intervention comes against the backdrop of the recent dowry deaths in the state.

A 24-year-old named Vismaya was found hanging at her husband's house at Sooranadu in Kollam district last month in an alleged case of harassment over dowry. Other similar cases were reported from other parts of the state in the days that followed.