Keralite among two soldiers martyred in Kashmir

New Delhi: Two Indian soldiers were killed as the Indian Army foiled the attempt made by Pakistan-based terrorists to enter the country through the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

The dead include a Keralite Naib Subedar M Sreejith and a sepoy M Jaswant Reddy, both belonging to the Madras Regiment.

Sreejith hailed from Chemanchery village in Kerala's Kozhikode district. He leaves behind his father Valsan, mother Shobha, wife Shajeena and children Atuljeet and Tanmayjeet.

Early morning encounter



Sreejith and Jaswant were killed in an encounter with terrorists in the Sundarbani sector of Kashmir. Two terrorists were also shot dead during the counter-insurgency operation of the Indian forces.



The terrorist duo was spotted in a forest area along the border in the wee hours of Thursday. They opened fire and threw grenades at the soldiers. Both the terrorists were killed in the counter-operation launched by the Army. AK-47 rifles and grenades were recovered from their possession.

Meanwhile, four more terrorists were eliminated in separate encounters that took place in Kulgam and Pulwama in Kashmir.

The Army had gunned down Mehraj-ud-din Halwai, alias Ubaid, a leader of the Islamist terror outfit Hizb-ul-Mujahideen, the other day. He was reportedly active in north Kashmir.