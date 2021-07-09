Karipur gold smuggling: Customs orders Shafi to appear again on Monday

Kochi: The Customs on Thursday served notice to Mohammad Shafi, a convict in the 2012 TP Chandrashekharan murder case, to appear before the agency again on Monday in connection with the recent Karipur airport gold smuggling case.

Though Shafi was summoned by the Customs on Wednesday, he did not appear citing health reasons. On Thursday he came with his lawyer but was sent back by the officials.

Shafi who is serving a life sentence in the TP murder case is currently out on parole. The Customs had served notice to Shafi to appear before the agency after Shafeeq and Arjun Ayanki, two accused in the gold smuggling case, deposed that he along with another TP murder case convict Kodi Suni provided protection to them for gold smuggling activities and carrying smuggled gold to different places.

The Customs has filed an application before the court to question Arjun once again. The plea was made in the wake of the court not extending his custody period.

Earlier the Customs handed over a sealed cover to the court which contained evidence that proved the link between Arjun and Shafi. The central agency wants to question Arjun along with Shafi. The application will come up for hearing on Friday.

TP Chandrashekharan, a CPM rebel, was killed in 2012 after he found an outfit after severing ties with his party.