Murder of newborn: Mother Reshma accuses Greeshma of trying to exact revenge

Kollam: In another twist in the tale, Reshma, who has been arrested in connection with the death of her newborn, told the police that she has a real lover named 'Ananthu' and that she wasn't aware that her relatives were duping her in his name.

Reshma made the revelation on being questioned by the police in her prison cell, reported Manorama News. The woman, who had abandoned her newborn in a pit and covered it with leaves leading to its death, told the police that she had gone to Varkala to meet Ananthu.

Arya and Greeshma, the relatives of Reshma had committed suicide supposedly fearing that they would be exposed for duping the latter by posing as Ananthu, a mysterious Facebook lover.

Reshma, however, told the police that she did not know about the duo trying to trick her. She said Greeshma was trying to exact revenge on her for revealing the whereabouts of a friend of hers to the family.

The presence of a mysterious Facebook lover had emerged following the suicide of Arya and Greeshma. A friend of the deceased had told the police that the two women had created a fake account named 'Ananthu' and had regularly chatted with Reshma for 1.5 years. Reshma had later said that she had killed the newborn to live with her lover.