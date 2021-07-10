Bevco to arrange advance payment facility to avoid queues

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Government has initiated measures to reduce crowding at the outlets of the Beverages Corporation (Bevco), where liquor is sold, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday.

Among the steps launched in this regard is arranging facilities to make advance payments. "Special counters will be opened to avoid queues in front of Bevco outlets. Moreover, outlets having a high volume of sales will have additional counters," he said.

"Other scientific methods to avert queues will also be adopted," Pinarayi added.

The government action follows widespread complaints regarding big crowds in front of Bevco shops across the state. Moreover, the Kerala High Court had registered a suo motu case on the matter and came down heavily on the government.

"Bevco has failed to arrange basic facilities at its outlets even when it enjoys a near-monopoly in sales. Moreover, Bevco compels around 500 people to queue up for purchasing liquor while the state government has restricted the number of people at weddings to 20," observed the court.