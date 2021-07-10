CPM probe over campaigning in Ambalapuzha not individual-centric: Vijayaraghavan

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 10, 2021 04:46 PM IST Updated: July 10, 2021 04:57 PM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: CPM state secretary in-charge and LDF convener, A Vijayaraghavan has claimed that the internal probe over the poll campaign in Ambalapuzha was not individual-centric. The response comes in the wake of a two-member committee probing former minister G Sudhakaran's alleged lack of cooperation during campaigning in the assembly seat.

CPM had retained the Ambalapuzha constituency through H Salam, who had accused Sudhakaran of not cooperating during the election campaign. The Alappuzha district committee had escalated the matter to the state committee that on Saturday constituted a two-member committee to look into the allegations.

However, Vijayaraghavan conceded that there were organisational deficiencies in certain constituencies. "The state committee received some complaints and it is looking into it," said Vijayaraghavan. "A commission is looking into it, but it is not person-centric. It is just the way the party works."

