Kerala cites criminal case to extend CM's former top aide M Sivasankar’s suspension

Thiruvananthapuram: The suspension of M Sivasankar, the former principal secretary to the Kerala Chief Minister who was an accused in the Thiruvananthapuram gold smuggling case, has been extended.

The suspension period was extended, while citing that he was accused in a criminal case. The Centre has been informed of this.

Sivasankar was suspended on July 16, 2020, based on a report submitted by a committee comprising the Chief Secretary and Finance Additional Chief Secretary. He was suspended due to his acquaintance with the accused in the gold smuggling case and also because he was aware about Swapna Suresh’s appointment to a government office. Sivasankar has service left till January 2023.

Sivasankar is an accused in the cases registered by the Enforcement Directorate and the Customs in connection with the diplomatic channel gold smuggling.

The state government can suspend an IAS official, who is facing probe or trial over a criminal offence. If not a corruption case, the suspension is for one year. After this, the state government can extend the period, if necessary. The central government has to be informed of this. Else, the suspension would be revoked on its own. An IAS official can be suspended for a maximum of two years.

Sarith produced in NIA court

Gold smuggling case accused P S Sarith was produced in the NIA court in Kochi on Saturday. Sarith was taken to the court to give statements over the complaint that the jail authorities coerced him to name BJP-Congress leaders. Sarith's statements are being recorded in a special sitting of the Kochi NIA court.

Meanwhile, the jail department has said that the gold smuggling case accused used drugs in the prison. Authorities received CCTV images of Sarith and Ramees taking drugs on July 5. The jail superintendent submitted the report in court on July 8. The jail department said that the accused turned against the authorities after this. There is also reportedly a move to shift the gold smuggling accused to the jails outside Kerala.