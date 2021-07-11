Minister Devarkovil accused of taking donation from IUML MP

Thiruvananthapuram: The Indian National League (INL) that was recently cautioned by the CPM over a factional feud has dragged itself into another controversy, this time in connection with its minister Ahammad Devarkovil's election campaigning.

Devarkovil, who is the Minister of Ports in the Pinarayi Vijayan government has been accused of receiving a donation of Rs 3 lakh from an Indian Union Muslim League MP for his campaign from the Kozhikode South assembly constituency. Devarkovil, however, rubbished the allegation in an interview given to Manorama News.

A phone conversation involving a former district secretary of the party triggered the latest row. The development comes at a time when rumours of his close connection with IUML leaders is in the air. Meanwhile, the INL leadership informed that it has suspended the district leader whose phone conversation was leaked.

In the past, Devarkovil has been accused of dining with IUML leaders at Thikkodi and Narikuni and also of accompanying them for a meeting with the Bishop of the Thamarassery Diocese. Devarkovil had defeated Noorbeena Rasheed, who was IUML's first woman assembly candidate in over 25 years.