Baselios Marthoma Paulose II funeral to be held at 3pm tomorrow | Watch live

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 12, 2021 10:03 PM IST Updated: July 12, 2021 10:10 PM IST

Kottayam: The funeral service of Baselios Marthoma Paulose II, the supreme head of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church will be held at 3pm on Tuesday.

The funeral services will be held at the Catholicate Palace chapel in Devalokam in Kottayam district.

Click here to watch funeral service live.

RELATED ARTICLES

His Holiness, Moran Mor Baselios Marthoma Paulose II, Catholicos of the East had passed away at 2:35am on Monday. He was 91.

The Metropolitan, who had been ailing for quite some time, was under treatment ever since he was diagnosed with cancer in January 2020. Though he had recovered from Covid for which he was tested positive in February, he was on continued treatment for pneumonia.

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout