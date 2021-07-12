Baselios Marthoma Paulose II funeral to be held at 3pm tomorrow | Watch live

Kottayam: The funeral service of Baselios Marthoma Paulose II, the supreme head of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church will be held at 3pm on Tuesday.

The funeral services will be held at the Catholicate Palace chapel in Devalokam in Kottayam district.

Click here to watch funeral service live.

His Holiness, Moran Mor Baselios Marthoma Paulose II, Catholicos of the East had passed away at 2:35am on Monday. He was 91.

The Metropolitan, who had been ailing for quite some time, was under treatment ever since he was diagnosed with cancer in January 2020. Though he had recovered from Covid for which he was tested positive in February, he was on continued treatment for pneumonia.