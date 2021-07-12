Sea change in building permit application process in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: Delays and corruption often marked the attempts of the public to secure building permits from local self-government bodies. A new system envisaged by the Kerala government aims to fast-track the process. Thus permits will be granted to buildings falling under the low-risk category within five working days.

Under the low-risk category, permits would be issued to houses having an area up to 3,230 sq ft (300 sq metres), commercial buildings of 1077 sq ft (100 sq m) and for educational institutions, hospitals, orphanages, dormitory, old age homes, seminaries and buildings for religious purpose having an area of 2,153 sq ft (200 sq m).

As per the new scheme, five working days after the submission of the joint plan and self-attested certificate by the building owner and engineer, the local body secretary would issue a receipt which would be considered as "deemed permit".

Prescribed fees

The registration will be carried out through the zonal offices of urban affairs joint director in Kollam, Kochi and Kozhikode. The government has also fixed the fee for this purpose.

As per the scheme, the fee for architect, building designer, engineer and town planner of "A" category buildings would be Rs 12,000 each. For "A" category supervisor the fee is Rs 6,000.

The fee is Rs 10,000 each for "B" category building designer, engineer, town planner; that for "B" category supervisor it is Rs 4,000 and Rs 8,000 for senior supervisor.

Empanelment of licencees

The special empanelment of licencees in the construction sector will come into being soon as part of the new scheme.