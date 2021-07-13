Keralite girl, India's first Covid case, contracts virus again after a year

Kochi: A Keralite girl, the first person in the country to test positive for coronavirus infection, has contracted the disease again.

The 20-year-old, a native of Kodungallur in Thrissur, is a medical student in China's Wuhan, the epicentre of the COVID-19 global pandemic. She had tested positive for COVID-19 first in January 2020.

She tested positive again when the test was conducted ahead of a trip to Delhi. Thrissur DMO Dr K J Reena said on Tuesday that the girl does not have any typical symptoms this time.

She has not received vaccination against COVID-19, the DMO stated.

She is presently at home and "she is OK," the doctor said.

It was on January 30, 2020 that the third-year medical student from Wuhan University had tested positive for coronavirus, becoming the country's first COVID-19 patient, days after she had returned home following semester holidays. After nearly three weeks of treatment at the Thrissur Medical College Hospital, she had tested negative twice for the disease-causing coronavirus, confirming her recovery, and was discharged on February 20, 2020.