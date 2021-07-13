Freak double mishap! Narrow escape for two children from well as car rams it

Two children had a narrow escape after falling into a well after a freak accident involving the family car on the house premises. The hair-raising incident occurred at Panamattom, near Ponkunnam, in Kottayam district on Monday morning.

Shafina, 14, and her cousin 4.5-year-old Mufasin fell into the well as the car hit its wall and one portion of it caved in. The two children were sitting on the wire mesh, covering the well, when the car rammed it.

The vehicle was being taken out of the garage by Shafina's father Mohammed Shabeer. Mufasin is the daughter of Sattar, a brother of Shabeer.

Hearing the cries, Zakir Hussain Moulavi, another brother of Shabeer, rushed out and jumped into the well. Zakir held the children's heads raised above the water as he awaited help. A chair was lowered into the well to extricate Shafina. However, Zakir and Mufasin had to wait for a while before they were carried to safety by a unit of the Fire and Rescue Services which arrived from Kanjirappally.

The car, which crashed into the well, was in a precarious position. Shabeer had to get out of the car through the door on the other side.