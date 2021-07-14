Bypolls in 15 local bodies in Kerala on August 11

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala State Election Commission on Wednesday announced that the bypolls in 15 local body wards across 9 districts will be held on August 11.

The election notification will be issued on July 16 and nominations can be submitted until July 23.

The State Election Commission has also informed that the Model Code of Conduct is in effect.

The bypolls will be held across nine districts - 11 grama panchayat wards in Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Kannur districts; one block panchayat ward in Malappuram district; and three municipal wards in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, and Wayanad districts.

The State Election Commission has also directed its district officials to ensure strict adherence to existing Covid protocols.