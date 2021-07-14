Surendran questioned in Kodakara hawala heist case

Thiruvananthapuram: BJP state president K Surendran was questioned for 90 minutes by a special team probing the Kodakara hawala heist case, on Wednesday.

After the questioning at the Police Club in Thrissur, Surendran said that it was an attempt to shame his party. "The BJP has no role in this case and the probe team is doing this to please their political bosses. They are doing it to shame the BJP," said Surendran.

The investigation team had served him a notice to appear for questioning earlier this month, but he had skipped the initial round claiming he had to attend to a state-level meeting in Kasaragod.

Surendran's driver and an aide have already been questioned by the police.

The Kerala unit of the BJP was caught on the wrong foot when a person, Dharmarajan, had filed a complaint with the Thrissur rural police that Rs 25 lakh was stolen from his vehicle on the Thrissur-Kodakara highway on April 3.

Dharmarajan had reportedly contacted eight BJP leaders, including Surendran, from the crime scene.

At least Rs. 3.5 crore that was allegedly intended for BJP's election campaign, was robbed at Kodakara. The probe team has arrested 21 accused in connection with the incident and recovered Rs. 1.25 crore.

The CPM's acting state secretary and convener of the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), A. Vijayaraghavan, had claimed that it was 'Hawala' money meant for BJP's electioneering.