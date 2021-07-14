Woman, baby forced to stay in sit-out after husband leaves house locked in Palakkad

Palakkad: A 24-year-old woman and her three-month-old infant have been living in the sit-out of the house for a week after her husband shut them out of his home in Palakkad district.

The Hemambika Nagar police have filed a case against her 31-year-old husband Manu Krishnan, a native of Dhoni in Palakkad, under the Domestic Violence Act.

Manu Krishnan and Sruthi, a native of Pathanamthitta, got married a year ago. The woman came to her husband's home from Pathanamthitta on July 1.

After coming to know about the arrival of the wife and the baby girl, the husband locked up the house and left, as per the complaint. Sruthi stayed in neighbouring houses till July 9 and then shifted to the sit-out of the house. The woman and her parents alleged that her husband has been harassing them, seeking divorce.

The police team led by inspector A C Vipin arrived at the house and sought details. The cops said that they are following the court's directive on giving protection to the woman and the baby. The police tried to negotiate their entry to the house, but to no avail. The police said steps would be taken to let them enter the house after obtaining the court order and that necessary assistance would be given to the mother and the baby.

Meanwhile, Manu Krishnan has denied the allegation adding that he was the aggrieved person.