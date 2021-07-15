Francis George faction boycotts Kerala Congress event

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 15, 2021 07:53 PM IST

Kottayam: Dissent in the Kerala Congress is widening as a group of prominent leaders boycotted the inauguration of the party's state committee office on Thursday.

Francis George, Johny Nellore and Thomas Unniyadan were among those that stayed away as differences over sharing key positions in the party remain unsolved.

A meeting held at the resident of chairman PJ Joseph on Monday that was attended by Mon Joseph, and Arakkal Balakrishna Pillai besides the dissenting leaders, was acrimonious.

Francis George, Unniyadan and Nellore were unhappy over Mons Joseph and Joy Abraham holding key positions in the party.
PJ Joseph had reportedly hinted earlier that an organizational revamp was the solution.

