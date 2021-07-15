Lakshadweep repeals controversial order to demolish coastal homes

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 15, 2021 08:20 AM IST Updated: July 15, 2021 09:04 AM IST

Kochi: After the intervention of the Kerala High Court and mounting criticism from all quarters, the Lakshadweep Administrator has repealed its controversial order to demolish buildings within 20 metres of the island coast.

An eviction and demolition notice issued to those who had constructed their homes here too has been withdrawn. Of the 102 buildings given notice earlier, 80 were houses.

Other sheds and unused buildings on the island's coast will be demolished.

The proposed measures fall under the umbrella of the Integrated Island Management Plan (IIMP) devised by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in 2015. It was made after incorporating recommendations of a committee appointed by the Supreme Court.

However, islanders allege that the proposed reforms are far removed from the IIMP's action plan. They fear that it's a three-pronged strategy to pave way for big players in the tourism sector, restrict cultural-religious freedom, and cut off links with Kerala.

The Kerala High Court had earlier stayed the eviction and demolition notice following a petition filed by the residents of the island.

