Nambi Narayanan tried to influence officials: S Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram: Former police officer, S Vijayan, the first accused in the ISRO spy case has claimed that Nambi Narayanan had tried to influence CBI and IB officials by offering land and money.

Vijayan, who was an inspector in the state intelligence when the spy case came to light in 1994, made the declaration in a submission before the district court.

Vijayan submitted a set of documents and also claimed that Narayanan, the former ISRO scientist, had land dealings with the wife of former top police officer Raman Srivastava, who was the IG of the South Zone back then.

The district court had the other day asked the CBI to submit the case diary and the Jain Committee report. The court had said so while hearing the anticipatory bail plea of former DGP Siby Mathews, who is arraigned as an accused in the case. The court will hear the anticipatory bail petition of S Vijayan and former sub-inspector Thambi S Durgadath, who is the second accused in the case, on Monday.