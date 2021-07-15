Wayanad family stunned as missing daughter returns after 17 years

Panamaram, Wayanad: Kali wept uncontrollably as she saw her daughter Priya for the first time in 17 years.

Kali is a native of Neervaram Ammani colony in Kerala’s Wayanad district. Her husband P K Suresh had left home with their 6-year-old daughter Priya, 17 years ago. Kali was left desolate, unaware of their whereabouts.

Suresh had left the child at the Balasadanam in Wandoor. Priya, who studied at the Balasadanam, recently moved to a ladies’ hostel.

Priya met V Rajani, a former panchayat member and Asha worker of Wandoor, by chance, and recounted her life story. She also said that her mother and siblings were living somewhere near the forest fringes at Panamaram in Wayanad.

Rajini's cousin E P Vinod, a DYFI activist from Thaloor, helped in the investigation after hearing her story. Vinod contacted Anchukunnu DYFI zonal committee member Rahul Raj and Panamaram panchayat member V C Ajith.

With the help of Panamaram panchayat members Shibu and Kalyani, Priya's family was located. Subsequently, Priya returned home on July 13, and met her mother and two siblings.

A final-year PG Sanskrit student, Priya has returned to Wandoor to continue her studies.