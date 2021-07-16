Ganja mafia throws petrol bomb at police patrolling team in Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: A police officer was injured when assailants, allegedly belonging to the ganja mafia, hurled petrol bombs at a patrolling team on Friday at Neyyar in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram district.

Civil Police Officer Tinu Joseph was injured and is recuperating at a hospital. A police jeep was also damaged in the attack.

“A few days ago, we arrested the leader of the gang in a case. This is suspected to be a retaliation,” news agency PTI reported quoting a police officer.

The situation has been tense in the region for some time due to the presence of the ganja mafia. This was the reason why patrolling was being done even during the night.

The house of a person, whom the ganja mafia suspected of giving information to the police, was also attacked.

“The gang comprising of 15-20 assailants came on bikes and threw the petrol bombs at us,” police said.

More police contingent have reached the spot and a search is on to find the culprits who escaped into the forest.