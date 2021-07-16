Mar Thoma church gets two new Suffragan Metropolitan

Kottayam: The Mar Thoma Church on Friday elevated two senior bishops to Suffragan Metropolitan. Rev. Dr. Euyakim Mar Coorilos Rev. Joseph Mar Barnabas will be the two new Suffragan Metropolitan of the church.

The synod, held in Thiruvalla, under the supervision of Dr Theodosius Mar Thoma Metropolitan announced the decision.

Rev Euyakim Mar Coorilos and Rev. Joseph Mar Barnabas will be ordained at 9am on Sunday at the Poolatheen Chapel in Thiruvalla. Dr Theodosius Mar Thoma Metropolitan will consecrate the function.

In another decision, Rev George Mathew, vicar of the Mar Thomas Syrian Church at Chetpet in Chennai has been promoted as the vicar general.