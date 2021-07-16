PJ Joseph plays down factional feud in Kerala Congress

Kottayam: The factional dispute in Kerala Congress continues to script new chapters each day with senior leader Mons Joseph making an emotional declaration before media persons on Friday that he was willing to step down from key positions for the sake of the party.

A faction led by Francis George, comprising Thomas Unniyadan and Johnny Nellore, all deputy chairpersons in the party, among others were reportedly upset by the likes of Mon Joseph and Joy Abraham holding top positions in the Kerala Congress.

A meeting held at the residence of party chairman PJ Joseph on Monday had been acrimonious.

The spat had continued on Thursday with the dissenting trio staying away from the inauguration of the party's state committee office in Kottayam. Besides Mons, who is the party's executive chairman, working chairman PC Thomas and vice-chairman Joseph M Puthussery were present at the inauguration.

Meanwhile, PJ Joseph played down the spat and claimed that those who stayed away from the function had informed him. “Francis George had called and said that he was running a fever after vaccination so he won't be able to make it. As for Johnny Nellore, who is the state president of the ration wholesalers association, he had to attend a meeting summoned by the minister,” said Joseph.