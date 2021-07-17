Driving tests, training allowed in Kerala from Monday

Our Correspondent
Published: July 17, 2021 12:36 PM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: The driving tests conducted by Kerala’s Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) which were suspended following the COVID-19-induced lockdown imposed in the state will resume on Monday, July 19, said Transport Minister Antony Raju.

Training in driving will also be allowed from that day, he added. However, as part of COVID-19 protocols, only one driving student should be present in the vehicle along with the instructor, said Raju. He also directed MVD officials to ensure that all rules announced in view of the pandemic are observed by driving schools.

No lockdown on Sunday

Meanwhile, the weekend lockdown will not be imposed in Kerala on Sunday, July 18, as part of a government announcement easing the restrictions. However, the lockdown rules are in place on Saturday, July 17, and only shops selling essential items can function.

