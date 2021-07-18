Kitex alleges Kunnathunad MLA was behind inspections

Kizhakkambalam: The Kitex authorities have alleged that Kunnathunad MLA P V Sreenijin was behind the 11 inspections carried out at the company by the various government departments. They have also released copies of the reports in this regard.

Kitex Group chairman Sabu M Jacob said the evidence reveals that the MLA had exerted pressure on the officials in the health and labour departments to carry out the checks.

From the report sent by the medical officer of the Malayidamthuruth community health centre to the district medical officer on May 10, it is clear that the checks were carried out at Kitex on the basis of a voice clip sent by the MLA.

Also, the report by the general manager of the district industries centre indicates that the first inspection at Kitex was carried out by the labour department on the MLA's directive. The MLA himself had earlier told the media that the sub judge, the district legal services authority's chairman, had called him before carrying out the inspection. The MLA also allegedly called the officials several times over the phone, exerting pressure to submit reports against Kitex.

The authorities also alleged that the Kunnathunad MLA and four other MLAs had made a planned move against Kitex.