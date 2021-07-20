Kerala may discontinue weekend lockdown; decision soon

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 20, 2021 10:12 AM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: Sensing the growing unease among the public, Kerala government may get rid of the total lockdown being imposed every weekend.

A decision on this is likely during the regular evening address of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan regarding the overall COVID-19 situation in the state and measures being taken in response.

The annoyance against the weekend shutdown was such that traders had even threatened to disobey government orders and open the shops on weekends.

RELATED ARTICLES

The Kerala government has already conveyed to the Supreme Court that the prolonged restrictions imposed due to the COVID-19 have made the people restless and hence lockdown cannot be extended indefinitely.

(To be updated)

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout