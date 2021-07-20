SC terms as 'wholly uncalled for' relaxations granted by Kerala govt for Bakrid

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday termed as "wholly uncalled for" the relaxations granted by the Kerala government for the Bakrid festival in areas having the highest COVID-19 positivity rate and warned that it will take action if the easing of curbs leads to further spread of the virus.

The apex court pulled up the state government for giving in to traders' pressure by granting relaxations ahead of Bakrid and said it disclosed a "sorry state of affairs".

A bench of justices R F Nariman and B R Gavai said that the citizenary of India has been laid bare to the nationwide pandemic by grant of such relaxations by the Kerala government.

"We direct the Kerala government to give heed to the Right to Life enshrined under Article 21 of the Constitution," the bench said.

The bench was hearing an application which raised the issue of relaxations granted by the Kerala government in view of the Bakrid festival.

It was filed in a matter in which the apex court had last week taken suo motu cognisance of earlier media reports on the Uttar Pradesh government's decision to allow Kanwar Yatra amid the pandemic.

On Monday, the Kerala government had conveyed to the Supreme Court that the prolonged restrictions imposed due to the COVID-19 have made the people restless and hence lockdown cannot be extended indefinitely.

It pointed out that COVID restrictions and economic slowdown were badly affecting people's lives. The government told the court that relaxations were announced for three days because of the demand raised by the opposition parties and traders organisations.

A Delhi-based Malayali businessman P K D Nambiar filed the petition in Supreme Court alleging that the Kerala government was playing with the lives of people by giving relaxation in curbs at a time when the country was facing an emergency situation.

Earlier the opposition Congress and the Indian Medical Association (IMA) had warned of legal action against the three-day relaxations announced in the state.

Congress National Spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi had tweeted if Kanwar Yatra was wrong, then so were the relaxations for Bakrid, especially in a state which was presently one of the "hotbeds" for COVID-19 infection. "Deplorable act by Kerala Govt to provide 3 days relaxations for Bakrid celebrations especially because it's one of the hotbeds for Covid-19 at present. If Kanwar Yatra is wrong, so is Bakra Eid public celebrations," he tweeted.

The Indian Medical Association said it was "pained" to see that amidst rising COVID-19 cases in Kerala, the state government has issued an order to ease lockdown in the state "on the pretext of religious gatherings of Bakrid". Terming the government move as "unwarranted" and "inappropriate", the IMA said, "When many northern states like Jammu and Kashmir, and UP have stopped, with a constructive sense of public safety, the traditional and popular pilgrimage yatras, it is unfortunate that the state of Kerala has taken this decision which will pave way for mass gatherings."

(With PTI inputs)