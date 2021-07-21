Social Justice Department launches probe into transgender activist's death

Kochi: Minister for Social Justice, B Bindu, has launched a probe into the death of transgender activist Anannyah Kumari Alex, who was found hanging at a flat in Ernakulam on Tuesday.

In the wake of allegations that Anannyah had been traumatised after a sex reassignment surgery led to complications, minister Bindu said that the secretary of the social justice department will make a detailed enquiry.

“I called the DMO this morning and said that a senior team of doctors must perform the post-mortem and submit a detailed report soon,” Minister R Bindu to Onmanorama.

Health Minister Veena George has also directed the officials concerned to conduct a probe into the incident.

Meanwhile, the Social Justice department has decided to hold a meeting of the Transgender Justice Board on July 23 to discuss the "issues faced by the transgender community".

"The need for formulating guidelines with regards to sex reassignment surgery will be discussed. The possibility of setting up transgender clinics, where such surgeries can be performed, will also be on the agenda," a press release issued by the social justice department read.

Amid allegations that Anannyah had been tortured by a private hospital in Ernakulam upon questioning the surgery that led to complications, the minister's office said that action will be taken against such centres that exploit transgender people.

The father of the transgender activist, Alex, has alleged that the staff of a private hospital where she underwent sex reassignment surgery had physically assaulted her twice. She was under immense stress following the incident that reportedly caused physical issues, he told Manorama Online.

Anannyah had been in the limelight during the Kerala assembly elections after becoming the first transgender person to file nomination papers to the State polls.