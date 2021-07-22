Anannyah's autopsy today, expert medical team to oversee

Kochi: An expert medical team will be deployed to conduct the postmortem of transgender activist Anannyah Kumari Alex, who was found dead at her flat in Edappally in Kochi on Tuesday.

The chief of the forensic department at the Ernakulam Government Medical College will decide the members for the team. The inquest proceedings will also be carried out by this team, the police said.

The postmortem is scheduled for Thursday.

Probe on

The probe team on Wednesday carried out checks at the flat where Anannyah lived. The police have collected the medical records, and the forensic experts gathered other evidence.

As Anannyah had raised allegations against the private hospital, Renai Medicity, where she had undergone a sex reassignment surgery, her death has triggered comments and debates on social media.

R Bindu, the Minister for Higher Education and Social Justice, has entrusted the secretary of the Social Justice Department to make a detailed inquiry into her death and submit a report.

Health Minister Veena George has also instructed the health director to urgently carry out a probe.

A meeting of the Transgender Justice Board will be convened on Friday to discuss the problems faced by the transgender community.

'Hospital staff attacked Anannyah'

Anannyah's father Alexander alleged that the staff of Renai Medicity had manhandled Anannyah for complaining about medical negligence.

"Despite spending a huge amount for the surgery, the hospital did not provide even the care that could be normally received at a government hospital. The services of the doctors were also denied. Anannyah had revealed that the hospital staff manhandled her when she questioned the attempts to send her off by only giving medicines and not attending to her," the father said.

The Renai Medicity authorities have refuted the allegations.

“Only six months after the surgery did Anannyah complain that her organs did not develop as expected. The medical board scrutinised Anannyah's complaint but found there had been no medical negligence,” the hospital clarified.