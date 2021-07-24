Heavy rain, landslides leave Idukki on the edge | Photos

Kerala's Idukki district has seen a spell of heavy rain these past days. A yellow alert has been declared in the region until July 26.

The residents here are wary of too much rain. Memories of what happened at Pettimudi near Munnar last year are still very raw in many people's minds. A landslide near a tea estate here had killed 70 people last year.

This monsoon too won't be without its calamities, officials warn. Few landslides have already rocked the region slowing traffic down to a crawl.

Power outages have also been reported at several places.

Munnar has already seen twice as much rain in July than what it had received during the same period last year.

From July 1 to 23, 98.81cm of rainfall was recorded. Last year, it was 46.43cm during the same period.

Devikulam taluk received the highest rainfall.

Major incidents:

A woman identified as Pushpa, 48, wife of Manoharan and native of Kumbhapara in Thodupuzha fell to her death while working in the cardamom garden at Rajakumari here.

The shutters of the Kallarkutty dam were opened due to rising water levels.

Periyar river is in spate after its catchment areas saw persistent rain these past days. With the water level rising, district officials had urged those living near the river's banks and low-lying areas to take caution.

The traffic along Upputhara-Anappallam road was disrupted due to a landslide on Friday morning. The mud and stones flowed about half a kilometre along the road. Efforts are underway to remove the debris.

Power was disrupted in several places including Kanchiyar, Kattappana, Vandanmedu and Anakkara after electric lines were snapped by falling trees.

Marayoor and Shantanpara regions have also been experiencing power outages for the past three days.

Crops in Kanthaloor, Vattavada and Marayoor hills were destroyed by heavy rain and winds. Farmers here are in a lot of distress.

The wooden bridge over the Pambar river connecting Champakkad tribal village was washed away. The tribal villages of Champakkad, Manjapetty and Thalinchi areas are now isolated.

Collector Sheeba George has cautioned the public against travelling in the region at night. She has also directed the KSEB authorities to take steps to avert any danger.

After landslides in the region, the buildings of Munnar Govt College are on the verge of collapsing.

Traffic on the Kochi-Dhanushkodi national highway and Munnar-Udumalpet inter-state highway was disrupted due to landslides.