Monsoon to intensify; Kerala rivers in spate, flood warning issued

With monsoon intensifying, Kerala is likely to witness heavy rainfall in the coming days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert in Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts on Saturday and Sunday.

With the rise in water levels, several dams in the state have had to raise their shutters. The latest among them is the Kanjirapuzha dam in Palakkad.

The dam's shutters were raised after heavy rains in the catchment areas of Chaliyar and its tributaries.

The shutters of Malankara and Kallarkutty dams too were raised after rising water levels.

Those who live at Munderi Mukkam, Kuttippala, Velumbiyampadam, Pothukal, and Nettikulam areas on its banks have been rehabilitated as the water level continues to rise.

Officials have urged all people living near river banks and low-lying areas to take caution.

Idukki too received heavy rainfall. Landslides and power outages were reported from several places in the district.

District Collector Sheeba George has imposed a ban on night travel here during the weekend.

Kerala has been experiencing heavy rainfall due to the formation of a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal as well as over the Arabian sea from the coast of Gujarat to Kerala.

The IMD office has asked fishermen not to venture into the sea till July 26 as it issued a warning for very heavy rains.

"Strong winds with speeds reaching 40-50 km gusting to 60 km are very likely along and off Kerala coast. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these sea areas during the period mentioned, it said.

A low-pressure area lies over northwest Bay of Bengal and its neighbourhood. It is likely to move west-northwestward along the monsoon trough during the next two to three days.

Under its influence, fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely over east and adjoining central India from July 22 to 24 with reduction thereafter, the Met office said.

A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while an orange alert means very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm of rain. A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 and 11 cm.