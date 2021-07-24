Young woman found hanging in husband’s house 3 months after wedding

Kollam: The number of suspicious deaths and suicides is rising alarmingly high in Kerala. Among the latest such incidents is that of a newlywed woman aged 21 who was found hanging in her husband’s house a mere three months after her ‘love’ marriage.

The victim, Dhanya Das (Gayi), belonging to Mulavana in Kundara, was seen hanging from a window grill in the bedroom of the house of her husband, Rajesh of Rajesh Bhavan at Manikyamangalam Colony, Nediyavila in Kunnathur early on Saturday.

The police, who arrived on the scene, shifted Dhanya’s body to Sasthamcottah Taluk Hospital and took Rajesh, a tipper lorry driver, into custody. According to the police, Rajesh had reached home in a drunken state on Friday night and an argument had taken place between him and Dhanya over the matter. However, there were no signs of torture of the deceased, said an officer.