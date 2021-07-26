Kerala adopts new software to fast-track building permit applications

Thiruvananthapuram: A new software will be up and running from October 2 for clearing all building permit applications in urban areas of Kerala.

The software features amendments to the building rules brought about in the state in 2019 and 2020. The new system is expected to curb corruption and fast-track the building permit applications. For instance once the application is submitted the building permit would be granted within five working days.

The new revised Intelligent Building Plan Management System (IBPMS) is equipped to instantly reject building plans submitted without complying with the rules and approve those without any flaws. The trial run of the new software has begun in five municipal corporations barring Kozhikode and in Palakkad, Alappuzha and Guruvayur municipalities.

During the first phase applications and plan submission of low-risk buildings with an area upto 3,230 sq feet (300 sq metre) would be taken up through the new software. The system will be extended to the remaining 84 municipalities after August 15.

The ultimate objective is to make the system mandatory for buildings coming under all categories.

Since the Kozhikode Municipal Corporation is currently using its own software "Suvega" it would not be replaced with the new system for the time being.

In panchayats in second phase

The software-based scheme will be implemented in panchayats in the second phase. The process of replacing "Sanketham" free software being used by most local bodies in the state with the IBPMS, had started in 2018.

However, the organisations in the construction sector had opposed that system saying that only AutoCAD computer-aided design software was being used as part of it. They raised the issue citing the high cost involved in using the software.

A ZWCAD software has been included in the IBPMS now. Additional software could be added later.

Violation of rules to detected instantly

The IBPMS clubs together building construction rules and plan drawing software connected with the urban areas. Soon after submission of online application, approval would be granted at each stage. The applicant would get the reply either through e-mail or SMS.

The applicant also be able to take a printout of approved building plan. If there are flaws in the plan, it would be rejected after giving the reasons for rejection.

The hard copy of the plan and application have to be submitted.

There are also plans to link the No-Objection Certifictes (NOC) of different government departments with the new software.