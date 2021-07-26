'Professional' robbers loot 7kg gold from a cooperative bank in Palakkad

Palakkad: A case of 'professional' robbery has emerged from Chandra Nagar in Palakkad, where a cooperative bank was looted of its entire gold deposits believed to be worth over Rs 3 crore.

According to Kasaba Police Station CI Rajeev NS, "it seems to be a professional job" as not only was the security cameras and alarm system disabled, the robbers also took the hard disk containing the entire CCTV footage.

The robbers reportedly made a clean sweep of the gold deposits (7kg and 500gm) in addition to some cash kept in the locker.

The incident came to light on Monday morning when the staff of the Marutha Road Cooperative Rural Credit Society came to open the establishment that had been shut for the weekend on Friday evening.

Security guard assaulted, jewellery shop looted in Kasaragod.

In a separate incident of robbery, a security guard was assaulted and jewellery worth at least Rs 16 lakh was stolen at Kasaragod.

At Hosangadi in the northern district of Kerala, bordering Mangalore, the guard in front of a jewellery was tied up and assaulted by a group of assailants in the early hours on Monday.

The police suspect a gang from across the border to be behind the incident.

Kasaragod DySP KC Balakrishnan told Onmanorama that besides currency, watches, and silver, the total estimated to be worth Rs 16 lakh, were looted.

The security guard sustained injuries on an eye and back and has been hospitalised. The police were notified by the security personnel of a nearby establishment.