COVID-19: 22,129 cases in Kerala on Tuesday, tally crosses 33L

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 22,129 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, pushing the total cases reported from the state to 33,05,245.

As many as 13,415 people were cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 31,43,043.

The active cases touched 1,45,371, Health Minister Veena George said in a press release. The caseload remained above 1-lakh for the past 27 days.

In the last 24 hours, 1,79,130 samples were tested and the test positivity rate was 12.35 per cent. So far, 2,65,36,792 samples (including the augmented sample) have been sent for testing.

With 156 deaths being reported on Tuesday, the state's death toll has risen to 16,326.

Of the positive cases, 116 were health workers, while 124 had come from outside the state and 20,914 infected through contact. The source of infection of 975 among them is unknown.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said Kerala is one of the states which had implemented vaccination drive in the most effective manner but admitted that it was facing challenges in fighting the pandemic due to acute shortage of vaccines.

The CM also said the state would approach the Centre demanding more doses of vaccine.

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Malappuram - 4,037 (Contact cases 3,925)

Thrissur - 2,623 (2,606)

Kozhikode - 2,397 (2,354)

Ernakulam - 2,352 (2,301)

Palakkad - 2,115 (1,461)

Kollam - 1,914 (1,910)

Kottayam - 1,136 (1,063)

Thiruvananthapuram - 1,100 (1,017)

Kannur - 1,072 (973)

Alappuzha - 1,064 (1,047)

Kasaragod - 813 (801)

Wayanad - 583 (570)

Pathanamthitta - 523 (500)

Idukki - 400 (386)

District-wise breakup of recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram - 859

Kollam - 653

Pathanamthitta - 393

Alappuzha - 603

Kottayam - 801

Idukki - 245

Ernakulam - 1,151

Thrissur - 2,016

Palakkad - 1,015

Malappuram - 2,214

Kozhikode - 1,758

Wayanad - 325

Kannur - 664

Kasaragod - 718

A total of 4,36,387 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 4,09,931 are under home or institutional quarantine and 26,266 are in hospitals.

2,351 people were admitted in hospitals on Tuesday.

There are 626 regions in Kerala with a TPR higher than 10 per cent.