Five more test positive for Zika in Kerala; 56 cases so far

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 27, 2021 09:42 PM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: Five more persons, including two minors, tested positive for Zika virus taking the caseload to 56, of which 8 are active, state Health Minister Veena George said on Tuesday.

The five who tested positive were aged 38, 17, 26, 12 and 37 and were residents of Anayara, Pettah, Karamana, Poojappura and Killipalam, respectively, in Thiruvananthapuram, a state government release said.

The virus was confirmed in tests conducted at the virology lab of the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College.

None of the infected patients are admitted to hospital and all are stable, the release said.

The most common symptoms of the Zika virus are mild fever and edema (swelling caused by excess fluid trapped in the body's tissues). Some people may also experience redness in the eyes, muscle aches and fatigue. Symptoms can last from two to seven days.

