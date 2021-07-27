Southern Railway GM discusses Sabarimala, other projects with Kerala Chief Secy

Thiruvananthapuram: Southern Railway General Manager John Thomas on Monday held a virtual meeting with Chief Secretary V P Joy and briefed him about various rail development works in progress in the Kerala region.

Thomas highlighted the status of land acquisition for the major doubling projects like Thiruvananthapuram-Kanyakumari, Ernakulam-Kumbalam, Kumbalam-Turavur and sought the state government's support for expediting handing over of land required for their completion.

"Deliberations were held on the flagship projects of Kerala government such as Angamaly-Sabarimala new line and Thiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod Silver line projects. The General Manager also sought the intervention of the Kerala government in fast-tracking closure of Level Crossings, ROB/RUB works and removal of encroachments from Railway land," a Railways press release said.

The General Manager also thanked the chief secretary for the support extended to the Southern Railway for vaccination of its employees against COVID-19.

He sought continued support from the government for taking the vaccination program further to ensure complete vaccination of all Railway employees and their family members.

B G Mallya, Additional General Manager of Southern Railway, along with Principal Heads of various railway departments, also participated in the virtual meeting.