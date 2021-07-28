Evil forces trying to brainwash, exploit kids via online games, darknet: Kerala CM

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said "evil forces" are "deliberately" trying to brainwash children via various platforms like online gaming and the darknet and strict action is required against the same.

Besides taking action against such entities, whose intent is to expolit children and push them towards extreme steps like suicide, awareness needs to be created among parents and children about the problems associated with such platforms, the chief minister said in response to a query in the Assembly on steps that can be taken to control the menace of online gaming.

He also said parents need to be informed about the dangers of these platforms and children need to be counselled against such entities.

Vijayan said more and more children are falling prey to these "evil forces" which are trying to enslave their minds and in some cases sexually exploit them.

He said the brainwashing and exploitation was a continuous process and does not happen overnight.

The chief minister said help from international agencies or groups, which in this particular field, can be sought to find a solution.