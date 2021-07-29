Sahitya Akademi award-winning writer Thomas Joseph dies at 67

Kochi: Writer Thomas Joseph, who had been under treatment after suffering a stroke, passed away here on Thursday.

He was 67.

It was in his sleep that Thomas Joseph suffered a stroke over ten years ago. Following this, a surgery was conducted at Rajagiri Hospital, Aluva.

Author of around ten books, Thomas Joseph had been in the literary scene for about 45 years. He had won several awards, including an honour from the Kerala Sahitya Akademi in 2013.

he was born on June 8, 1954, at Eloor in Ernakulam district as the son of Vadackal Thomas and Vellayil Mary.

His prominent works include Chithrashalabhangalude Kappal, Marichavar Cinema Kanukayanu, Oru Irunda Sasyamay Chuttippinanju, Pashuvumayi Nadakkunna Oraal, Avasanathe Chayam,. Novel Vayanakkaran, Daivathinte Pianoyile Pakshikal, and Paraloka Vasasthalangal.